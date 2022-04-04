Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

RCRT opened at $2.47 on Friday. Recruiter.com Group has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.