Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:REPH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,298. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Recro Pharma ( NASDAQ:REPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 56.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Recro Pharma by 90.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 487,786 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Recro Pharma by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,158,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 89,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Recro Pharma by 25.5% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,467,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 704,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recro Pharma (Get Rating)

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.