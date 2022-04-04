RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RNWK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. 335,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,924. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 409,386 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares during the period. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.

