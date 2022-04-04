RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
RNWK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. 335,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,924. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter.
About RealNetworks (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.
