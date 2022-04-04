Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $76.07 and a 1 year high of $104.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average is $90.60.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

