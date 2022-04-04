Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) will report $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.00. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.30. 3,769,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,657,778. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.07 and a 1 year high of $104.34. The company has a market cap of $147.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

