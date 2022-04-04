Raymond James Analysts Give Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) a C$7.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics to a hold rating and set a C$5.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$6.70 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.00.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

GUD opened at C$5.19 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$5.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of C$607.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.34.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.