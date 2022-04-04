Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81. Rani Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $1.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rani Therapeutics (RANI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.