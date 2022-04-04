RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut RadNet from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get RadNet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. RadNet has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.71.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $333.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.96 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in RadNet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in RadNet by 4,373.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in RadNet in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in RadNet by 56.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.