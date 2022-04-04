RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RADA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut RADA Electronic Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.83. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 56,346 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,015,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries (Get Rating)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.