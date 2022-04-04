QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QNST. Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

QNST stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.64 million, a PE ratio of 99.08 and a beta of 0.94. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.35.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 10.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 35,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 32.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

