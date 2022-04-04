Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.58.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $136.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average of $146.22. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

