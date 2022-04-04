Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $7,294,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 103,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,131,777. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $285.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

