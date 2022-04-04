Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 230,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after buying an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $482,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in LKQ by 18,154.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 91,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 91,135 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 20.4% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,117. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

