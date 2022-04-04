Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 454 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after buying an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $237,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,999 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,544. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

