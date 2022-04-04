Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $841,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $28.33. 2,448,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,378. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

