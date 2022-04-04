Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 194,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,295,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,082,000 after purchasing an additional 77,346 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,452,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.65. 1,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,671. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80.

