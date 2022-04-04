Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $349,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,098,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,011 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,373,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBCA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,251. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $71.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91.

