Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,234,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,302,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 31,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

NYSE ACN traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $340.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,386. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $276.88 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $215.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

