Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,199 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,895. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $103.05 and a 52-week high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

