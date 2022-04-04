Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 16.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 33.1% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,718,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global Payments by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,266,000 after buying an additional 391,675 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.20.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.78. 1,546,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.26. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

