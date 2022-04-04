Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,132 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,870,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,649,000 after acquiring an additional 72,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,903,000 after acquiring an additional 664,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,734,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,367,000 after acquiring an additional 660,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,426,000 after acquiring an additional 76,057 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $50.58. 402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

