QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) to post $69.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.00 million and the lowest is $69.30 million. QCR posted sales of $65.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $313.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.30 million to $331.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $344.60 million, with estimates ranging from $302.40 million to $369.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QCR in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in QCR by 22.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 61,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in QCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in QCR by 2.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in QCR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in QCR by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $56.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80. QCR has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $880.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

