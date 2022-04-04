Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issued By KeyCorp

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.72.

Shares of FIVE opened at $162.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

