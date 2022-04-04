Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Arhaus, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arhaus in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Arhaus alerts:

ARHS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $16,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $11,169,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.