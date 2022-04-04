Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,032,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

