PVH (NYSE:PVH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.25.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $829,292,000 after buying an additional 252,310 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,733,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in PVH by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PVH by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 88,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

