PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $259,733,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after buying an additional 761,301 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after buying an additional 577,900 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,161,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,411,000 after buying an additional 522,221 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 486,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,988,000 after buying an additional 245,363 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $78.06. 1,769,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.45. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

