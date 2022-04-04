Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 4034819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$153.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

