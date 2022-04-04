Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Reduced by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,506 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,617,000 after purchasing an additional 548,290 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,700,000 after purchasing an additional 526,410 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,332 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEG stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.29. 1,691,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,073. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $71.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

