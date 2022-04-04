PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $298,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 153.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after acquiring an additional 315,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTCT traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $43.03. 4,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

