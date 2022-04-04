Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,665

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,719 ($22.52) to GBX 1,665 ($21.81) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.30) to GBX 1,590 ($20.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.48) to GBX 1,550 ($20.30) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,210.75.
Shares of Prudential stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 305,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.16. Prudential has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.
About Prudential (Get Rating)
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
