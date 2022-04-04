Provident Financial’s (PFG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.37) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. boosted their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 342.75 ($4.49).

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of PFG stock opened at GBX 294.20 ($3.85) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 301.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 332.47. The stock has a market cap of £746.56 million and a PE ratio of -6.79. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 383.80 ($5.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 20.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.