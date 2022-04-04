ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives €18.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.28 ($20.08).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($19.89) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.90 ($16.37) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of PSM traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €11.61 ($12.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.96. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €9.69 ($10.65) and a 1-year high of €19.00 ($20.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

