ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
PRPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.88.
NASDAQ:PRPH traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.08.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.