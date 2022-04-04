ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PRPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

NASDAQ:PRPH traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.