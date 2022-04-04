Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.33.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.57. The stock had a trading volume of 33,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,598. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.19.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $364,682.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.