Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 81.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.57.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $139.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.21. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.22 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.