Primas (PST) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Primas (PST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Primas has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Primas coin can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.56 or 0.00277116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00013074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001441 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.