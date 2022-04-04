Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PHP. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.31) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 173.33 ($2.27).

Primary Health Properties stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 148.80 ($1.95). 1,958,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,906. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.25. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.23).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

