Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PHP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.31) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.33 ($2.27).

LON:PHP traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 148.80 ($1.95). 1,958,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.23). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.98.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

