Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

