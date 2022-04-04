Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Premier stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $93,408,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $47,599,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Premier in the third quarter valued at $42,768,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Premier by 822.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,126,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,616 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Premier by 15.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after acquiring an additional 854,141 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

