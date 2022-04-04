Premier Foods’ (PFD) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

PFD stock opened at GBX 115.60 ($1.51) on Thursday. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 92.60 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a market cap of £997.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

In related news, insider Helen Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,885.25). Also, insider Duncan Leggett sold 9,416 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52), for a total transaction of £10,922.56 ($14,307.78).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.