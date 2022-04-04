Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) rose 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.52. Approximately 28,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,125,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

POSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Poshmark’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,343 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Poshmark by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,804 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 373,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,669 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 75,076 shares during the period. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the fourth quarter valued at $16,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Poshmark by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,845 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 46,491 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Poshmark by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

