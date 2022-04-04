POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of POSCO stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,237. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. POSCO has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1,346.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

