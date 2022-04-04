PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

