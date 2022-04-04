Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.94. 75,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,995,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 62.8% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 120,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 28.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 59,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

