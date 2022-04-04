PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Cap Reaches $273,144.86

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $273,144.86 and $11.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

