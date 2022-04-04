Piper Sandler Weighs in on Affimed’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Affimed in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $4.69 on Monday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $460.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after buying an additional 5,732,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after buying an additional 70,893 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,571,000 after buying an additional 298,246 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after buying an additional 636,342 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 47.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

