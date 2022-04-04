Piper Sandler Raises Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $45.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -0.43.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

