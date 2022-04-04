Phreesia, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.12) Per Share (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phreesia in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.13). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.54) EPS.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

NYSE:PHR opened at $30.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.29. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,323,000 after buying an additional 348,237 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after acquiring an additional 179,222 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after acquiring an additional 274,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

